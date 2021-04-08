Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.14 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of The Ensign Group worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

