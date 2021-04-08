Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.96 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $28,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 93.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

