Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Hershey worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

