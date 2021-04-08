Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,836 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after buying an additional 483,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,068,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

