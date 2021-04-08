Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

