Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

QLD stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

