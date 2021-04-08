PRIZM Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $53,943.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,680,244,846 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

