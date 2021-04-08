Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.05. 20,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,684. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

