ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.54. 1,562,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,862,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 167.8% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

