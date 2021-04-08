Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

