Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

