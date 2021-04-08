ProximaX Price Tops $0.0027 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. ProximaX has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $329,348.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

