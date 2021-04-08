Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lessened by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $92.63. 22,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,135. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

