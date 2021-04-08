PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.08

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.08 and last traded at $149.02, with a volume of 1860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Get PTC alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.