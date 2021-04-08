PumaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $16.12 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 98.4% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,371,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

