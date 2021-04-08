Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Decreased by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.08 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

