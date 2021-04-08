Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increased by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

Teck Resources stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

