Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

