Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History and Estimates for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit