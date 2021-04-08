Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

