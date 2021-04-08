QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce sales of $78.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the lowest is $78.71 million. QAD posted sales of $74.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $329.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.14 million to $330.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $357.22 million, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QAD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QAD by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in QAD by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

