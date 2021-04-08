QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.01

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QAD by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

