Qtum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $15.85 or 0.00027227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,302,904 coins and its circulating supply is 98,269,101 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

