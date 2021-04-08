Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.42. 4,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,277 shares of company stock worth $4,335,139. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

