Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.24. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.