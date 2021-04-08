RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Insider Sangita Shah Purchases 108,500 Shares

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) insider Sangita Shah purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,910 ($65,207.73).

Shares of RA International Group stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £78.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. RA International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. RA International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on RA International Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

