Rakon (RKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $526,620.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $526,620.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00139727 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 417.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

