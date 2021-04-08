RAMP Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $154.52 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,598,091 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

