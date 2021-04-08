Rapidz (RPZX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $50,317.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

