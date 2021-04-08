Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $33,388.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

