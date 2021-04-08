Ravencoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $157.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,513,135,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

