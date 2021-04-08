Raydium Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $240.55 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.01 or 0.00015878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00263343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.65 or 0.00772719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,283.12 or 1.00910179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.93 or 0.00688669 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,688,749 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.