Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.45 and a twelve month high of C$17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$622.17 million and a P/E ratio of -23.08.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

