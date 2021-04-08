Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 144.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 113.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 177.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $62.93 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.