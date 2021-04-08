Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.