Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after buying an additional 196,966 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 92,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

