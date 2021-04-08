Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First American Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in First American Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

