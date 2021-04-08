Raymond James Increases Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target to $6.50

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.07.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.