Raymond James Increases Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target to $6.50

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.