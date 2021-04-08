Raymond James Raises NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $53.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.