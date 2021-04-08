Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.