Raymond James Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Outperform

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of -377.51 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.