Razor Network (RAZOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and $3.58 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

