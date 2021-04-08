RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $4.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

