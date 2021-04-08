Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) dropped 20.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 12,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property that covers a total area of 1,234 hectares, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which covers an area of approximately 2,300 hectares that is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property covering an area of 192 hectares in the III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.