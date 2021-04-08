RED Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $31,174.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00391825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

