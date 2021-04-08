Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 52,500 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

