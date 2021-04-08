Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RNST opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 12.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

