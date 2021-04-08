Renewable Energy Group (REGI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

3/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

