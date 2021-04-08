Rentberry Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $572,596.83 and approximately $101.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

