Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

