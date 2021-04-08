Reviewing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Professional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.80 $26.28 million $2.25 16.77 Professional $42.02 million 5.86 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.19%. Professional has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

